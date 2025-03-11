Pilot Tells Us What They Hear When We’re Not in Airplane Mode

Honestly, why didn't we know this? Why don't the airline employees behind the check-in desk literally tell us this while we're waiting at the gate to board?

Or I don't know, maybe the flight attendants or even the pilot can jump on the intercom system and tell us this before we're taxiing down the runway and again, in the air, before it's time to land.

Yes, we all know we're supposed to put our phones and tablets in airplane mode before we leave the gate. Prior to airplane mode, we were kindly asked to turn off our phones. Remember that?

While most probably do because you can still use your devices while they're in airplane mode, I'm sure there are definitely passengers who are like, "Whatever."

According to an Instagram post from NBC Chicago, a pilot shares what can happen if just three or four phones try to receive an incoming phone call because they're not in airplane mode.

Airplane mode alert ui design vector or air plane interface switch warning notice flat cartoon, flight urgent info notification isolated Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Apparently, when a phone is not on airplane mode, it DOES interrupt transmissions in the pilots' headsets via static and choppy incoming transmissions.

What the what?!

This post popped up on my Insta, and even though I always put my iPhone and iPad in airplane mode, I'm with the people who commented on this pilot's post.

Finally a legit explanation instead of "for your safety" THANK YOU SIR! Not gonna lie I had no clue about this. If I gotta be honest, I wish that they would stress this more on the flights about how it interferes with the reception for pilots. I feel like if people understood more about the importance of airplane mode the likelihood ofcompliance would increase. FINALLY!!!! A social media posting/reel that’s the most worthy!!

Comments like this go on and on and on. Here's the now viral "PSA" of sorts.

Travel safely because it may not seem like a super big deal until it's too late.

