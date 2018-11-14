Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Seemingly Threatens to Shoot Looters Amid Fire Crisis

Carey Hart appeared to make his stance on gun control crystal clear on Tuesday (Nov. 13) when he uploaded a post on Instagram seemingly threatening to shoot on sight looters planning on targeting areas of California impacted by the deadly Woosley wildfire.

"It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis," Hart wrote alongside a photo of a group of men holding guns and wearing bandanas to shield their identities while standing in front of a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site!" (It's unclear if Hart, who is married to pop artist Pink, is personally in the photo.)

"While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu," he continued.

The motocross pro also defended gun ownership, including hashtags "#DefendYourLand" and "#2ndamendment."

It's unclear if Pink agrees with her husband's views. However, in 2017, following the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which killed 17 people, Pink re-posted a quote from Bernie Sanders on Instagram. The statement read, "Maybe, just maybe, after 18 school shooting in America in just 44 days of 2018, the Congress might want to consider common-sense gun safety legislation and save innocent lives."

Malibu is located about 25 minutes away from Thousand Oaks, the site of last week's deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, which resulted in the death of 12 people.