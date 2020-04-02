Bored stars stuck at home during pandemic social distancing measures—they're just like us!

So, it looks like we're not the only ones who have taken shears to hair in a desperate attempt to pass the time, and keep up appearances (or experiment with a bold new coif), during the coronavirus quarantine. Pink apparently had a few too many drinks and gave herself a questionable new hairdo during home isolation, as one does.

In a "PSA" video posted to her Instagram, the high-flying pop star revealed she got a little tipsy one evening this week and made the "brilliant" decision to try her hand at cutting hair.

"I don't know how much you guys have been drinking during this whole quarantine thing, but I've decided to make it a sport," she explained. "I wanted to share something I did last night. When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas. And last night I got an idea: 'I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people this whole time?' And look what I did..."

She then pulled off her beanie and revealed the choppy, uneven cut, joking that it gave her "Alyssa Milano, Charlize Theron" vibes before admitting she was going to try to fix it.

"Stay safe, stay home, cut your own hair, screw it!" she concluded to her viewers.

"Hair cuts and drinking ... Quarantine diaries," she captioned the video, which you can watch below: