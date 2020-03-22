Pink Responds to Internet Troll With Kindness

Pink responded to an Instagram troll by "killing them with kindness."

The singer posted a snapshot of her husband, Carey Hart, on her Instagram account. The photo showed her hubby with a partially shaved head. Pink captioned the image, "We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME."

A user wrote in the comment section, “Good thing you get paid.” The 40-year-old responded by offering words of wisdom. “I’m deeply sad that you feel the need to be rude and lash out, but I get it," she wrote. "We’re all feeling really scared. My advice to you would be to cultivate positivity and if you wanna reach out and be friendly, this community is here for you."

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pink and her family have been isolating themselves. As seen in her Instagram story, the couple let their daughter, Willow, shave part of Hart's hair. Don't worry, Pink later cleaned up his hairdo.

See the post, below.