Pink Shares Open Letter to Self About Aging the ‘Ol’ Fashioned Way’

Pink shared a candid letter to herself about aging and plastic surgery.

The 40-year-old singer spoke about her face changing over the years and her need to age the ol' fashioned way.

"Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older," she began. "I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger...you look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot... [you] smoked."

"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move," she continued. "I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t." She also shared that she wants her children to know what she truly looks like when she gets angry.

"I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks," Pink explained. "I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s--- at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss," she exclaimed in reference to her incredible aerial performance stunts.

Kelly Clarkson responded to Pink's letter with admiration and agreement... mostly.

"I feel you .... except for, you know, the flying through the air thing," she replied. "You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork."

See the tweets, below.