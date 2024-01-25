Where Burglars Make a Beeline After Breaking Into Your Home

We like to think we're super sneaky and smart when it comes to hiding valuables or other items of importance like documents, jewelry, and even cold, hard, cash. Not everyone has a big, heavy safe in their home, and lock boxes at banks are generally for things you don't have to get to often.

Unfortunately, burglars know the game because that's part of their bread and butter in life. So here are some top spots burglars always look when breaking into homes according to Reader's Digest.

First Place Burglars Go

Let's start with the first place and that's under mattresses. A beeline to bedrooms, especially the master bedroom is top of mind where most valuables will be hidden. From jewelry to extra cash, even weapons and prescriptions it may feel like the perfect place but it's the oldest trick in the thief handbook if you will.

After they've flipped your mattress it's on to the nooks, crannies, and high shelves in closets as well as that chest or drawers or armoire in your bedroom. If you want to hide items in a then clearly label it with something like "book club lists" or "baby pictures" according to Reader's Digest. You can also hide items in a bright pair of socks or the toes of boots or shoes which take longer to sort through for a thief who's in a hurry to get in and get out.

Your medicine cabinet is a first stop as well so according to Reader's Digest prescription bottles as hiding places are a no-no since thieves can sell drugs, or may want to use them themselves.

This goes for empty liquor bottles, too, or behind liquor and wine.

Not All Safes are Created Equal

This probably goes without saying but a small, portable safe may keep your children out but a burglar will just take the whole thing so those are useless from thieves once found.

Kitchen

The freezer is a go-to for thieves but most likely they won't dig through every item so if you want to hide anything in there then put the valuables in an old frozen blueberry bag for example.

Just say no to the cookie jar as well.

Suitcases

Suitcases used to seem like the perfect place but burglars are onto that now. While it may be a good place to hide gifts for your family, thieves will open them up in a heartbeat.

Desk Drawers

Just like in your bedroom, drawers are an easy go-to for burglars to do a quick rummage so avoid them all.

Celebrities Who Were Murdered It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda