Plus-Size TikToker Slams Trolls Who Think She and Her ‘Muscular’ Husband ‘Don’t Make Sense’

A TikToker who is plus-szie recently went viral slamming trolls who left hateful comments on a video featuring her and her "muscular" husband.

Alicia McCarvell, whose TikTok account is full of adorable couple videos and themes of self-love, called out viewers for their fatphobia and "trash beauty standards" in a viral clip filmed in response to nasty replies she received on another video.

The original video, which currently has 24 million views, was captioned "my forever wedding date," and depicted the couple getting dressed up for a wedding.

Meanwhile, her viral response video has 15 million and counting.

McCarvell begins her response video by pointing out, "This is not unlike what all kinds of couples do on this app."

"My video went viral, and I know we all know why," she continues. "It's because by beauty standards, we don't make sense."

According to McCarvell, "The world looks at us and immediately values Scott more than me."

Revealing screenshots of comments she received on her previous video, McCarvell demonstrates how society's beauty standards framed many viewers' offensive responses to her video.

"I wonder if she was fat when she met him?" one comment reads, while another offers, "Umm he wants your money." Both comments reveal people attempting to "explain" the couple, when really they're devaluing McCarvell and her husband's relationship based on archaic beauty standards.

"We've been made to believe that somebody who is physically fit like Scott could never in a million years be in love with, or compatible with, a fat woman, and that's solely because the world has literally taught us that we have to value our worth on our bodies," McCarvell explains.

But the hate she's received doesn't just stop at her comments section.

In her clip, McCarvell reveals a woman even privately DMed her husband and told him, "You should be with somebody who looks like me."

"He, like I, know that people's values don't lie in how well their bodies fit into society's trash beauty standards. And I get it, if this is the way you think, it's the way you've been taught. However, it is your responsibility to unlearn it," McCarvell concludes.

Watch her viral video below:

McCarvell's experience resonated with many users on TikTok.

"This should go viral for all the right reasons," one commenter posted on the video.

"I literally am appalled by the response you get! I see a beautiful couple who loves each other and have immense value individually and as a couple," another commented.

The conversation even made its way to Twitter in a tweet that went viral:

And, in another response on TikTok, McCarvell stitched a video that asked, "Hey, fellow fat people, what's something that you do that you're pretty sure really pisses off thin people?"

"Him," McCarvell quipped, pointing at a photo of her husband. "Pretty sure it pisses off thin people that I do him."

It's safe to say that despite all the unwarranted hate, McCarvell is getting the last laugh.