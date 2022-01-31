Meet Our New PopCrush Nights Radio Hosts + PopCrush Weekends Has Launched!

PopCrush Nights, Townsquare Media's nationally-syndicated show that blends pop culture, celebrity news and today's hottest music, has three brand new hosts, plus exciting new weekend shows — and we're thrilled to introduce them!

Southern-born, Los Angeles-based multimedia star Donny Meacham — formerly of OK! magazine, iHeartMedia and SiriusXM — joins the PopCrush Nights team as the host of the nightly Hot AC show, as well as the new PopCrush Weekends (CHR).

Trendsetting Nashville-based personality Lauryn Snapp — formerly of CMT Radio Live and After Midnite with Cody Alan — joins PopCrush Nights as the host of the nightly CHR show, as well as PopCrush Weekends (Hot AC).

Also joining the PopCrush Nights crew on the weekends is coast-to-coast radio phenom DJ Digital, host of the Morning Buzz on Hot 107.9 in Lafayette, La. and official DJ of the New Orleans Saints.

On PopCrush Weekends (CHR), Donny will be counting down the biggest pop songs of the week during the PopCrush Top 25 Countdown, as voted on by listeners using the PopCrush mobile app.

Following the Saturday night countdown the show amps up with a Three Hour Hit Mix from DJ Digital. The PopCrush Weekend Mix brings a full club experience — and non-stop party — to radio stations across the country with a continuous mix of the biggest hits.

Meanwhile, Lauryn's Hot AC weekend show will bring five hours of today's top hits, plus '00s throwbacks and fun insights on all things pop culture and lifestyle.

Tune in to PopCrush Nights and PopCrush Weekends here or on the PopCrush mobile app!