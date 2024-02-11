Post Malone Sings ‘America the Beautiful’ at 2024 Super Bowl

Post Malone is singing "America the Beautiful" at the 2024 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Posty stepped out at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to deliver the iconic American anthem to the roaring crowd in attendance.

He was wearing a brown blazer and skinny jeans as he sang the American classic.

Posty follows in the footsteps of R&B legend Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds who sang "America the Beautiful" at the 2023 Super Bowl. Jhené Aiko previously sang the song at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Usher to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

All eyes will be on Usher as he gets ready to step out for his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The R&B singer will likely run through a plethora of his biggest hits, hopefully including his platinum hit single "Yeah!" with Lil Jon and Ludacris. The latter two rappers teased their involvement with the show on Wednesday (Feb. 7) when they starred alongside actress Taraji P. Henson in a commercial for Usher's halftime performance.

The R&B singer will have big shoes to fill considering how impressive these halftime shows have been in recent years. Rihanna previously headlined the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, where she revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. In 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige gave their historical Super Bowl performance, which included a cameo from 50 Cent.

Read More: 22 Rappers in Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years

Watch Post Malone perform "America The Beautiful" at the 2024 Super Bowl below.

