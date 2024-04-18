What Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ About?

Taylor Swift and Post Malone teamed up to create their collaboration, "Fortnight."

The crossover artists co-wrote the song together, which acts as the lead single off of Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The duet will release its official music video on Friday (Apr. 19) at 8 PM ET on Swift’s YouTube channel.

Swift teased the collaboration on Instagram and spoke highly of the genre-bending rapper.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” the “Lover” singer wrote. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on ‘Fortnight.’”

Malone and Swift first met backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. She told him that she was jealous of his hit single, “Better Now,” while he told her about his admiration of her songwriting.