President Donald Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19: Celebrities React

Early Friday (October 2) morning, news broke that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple made the announcement concerning their test results via Twitter. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Within moments after the announcement, reactions poured in from citizens and celebrities alike, with many pointing out how Trump had previously given the public unfactual information about the coronavirus. Trump was also initially against wearing face masks, despite medical science proving they help slow the spread of the virus.

"But... But... I thought it was a hox, Donald?" Wallows frontman and actor Dylan Minnette tweeted.

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill shared a potential positive from this situation. "If anything positive can come him testing positive, it would be his followers reevaluating their opinions," he explained. "If they will now accept a lockdown, social distancing [and] mandatory mask-wearing, we could crush the virus like we should have from the start. #ButIAlsoBelieveInTheToothFairy."

Alyssa Milano, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, shared an emotional plea with her followers. "I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy," she wrote. "Please wear a mask."

Meanwhile, Cardi B took the moment to promote her latest collaboration with Blackpink. "'Bet You Wanna' wear a mask now," she tweeted.

See these celebrity reactions and more, below.