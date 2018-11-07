Remember when President Trump was just a harmless reality show star, and not our Commander-in-Chief? Apparently he might not.

At a heated press conference Wednesday (November 7), the President was asked about recent claims from his former lawyer Michael Cohen that he repeatedly used racist language in the past. The reporter also brought up rapper/DJ Lil Jon's 2016 claim that Trump allegedly called him "Uncle Tom" while they filmed reality competition series Celebrity Apprentice.

"I don't know who Little Jon is...I don't know," Trump quickly retorted.

Interestingly enough, Lil Jon starred in not one, but two seasons of Trump's long-running NBC series Celebrity Apprentice, in 2011 and 2013. In both seasons he appeared, Lil Jon lasted for 11 episodes, the majority of the season. The pair also made press appearances together to promote the show.

When reminded of their show together, Trump asked, "Oh, he was?" before denying the all allegations. "OK. Oh, I see. I don't know... I would never do that, and I don't use racist remarks, and you know what, if I did, you would've known about it."

The Internet, remaining undefeated, immediately jumped on Trump's flub. Even former Trump aide (and former Apprentice star) Omarosa Manigault Newman joined the conversation. "Can someone at the WH show #45 this picture of @LilJon. It might help jar his memory," she tweeted.

The conversation on Twitter around Trump's confusion even resulted in "Lil Jon" to trend nationally for at least an hour. Lil Jon himself has yet to Tweet or comment on what transpired at today's White House press conference.