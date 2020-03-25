Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to an official statement released by the Royal Family Wednesday (March 25).

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms and remains otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," Clarence House said in a statement.

At this time, the Prince of Wales, who is heir to the British throne, is self-isolating in Scotland alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, a.k.a. the Duchess of Cornwall.

She was also tested, but was reportedly found to not currently have the virus.

Officials say the Queen, however, remains in "good health" and is following "all appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

A palace spokesperson told CNN that Princes Charles and the Queen last interacted on March 12.