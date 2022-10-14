Why King Charles Is Reportedly ‘Nervous’ About Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir

King Charles is allegedly taking steps to ban Prince Harry from his coronation ceremony depending on what content Harry's memoir covers.

If Prince Harry's memoir attacks Queen Consort Camilla, then the Duke of Sussex will be banned from the ceremony, according to the Daily Beast.

"It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla," a source said.

Another source went on to add that Harry and his wife - Meghan Markle - are on a tentative list for the ceremony. This is all about "leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded."

Earlier this year, Page Six shared that Prince Harry was gearing up to share a memoir that is set to be released sometime in 2023.

The publication goes on to allege that several members of the royal family are "nervous" about what will be covered in the memoir.

Despite the claims from the source, King Charles previously addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as king.

After addressing and thanking his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her service, he turned his attention to his son.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

King Charles has not publicly addressed the comments made by the source. His coronation ceremony is set for May 6, 2023 - the same day as Harry’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.