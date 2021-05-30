Prince William Is Concerned Harry Could ‘Go Too Far With His Truth Bombs': Report

Prince William is reportedly concerned that Prince Harry will drop more devastating truth bombs about the royal family.

On Sunday (May 30), a purported friend of the royals told The Daily Mail that William is "disappointed and greatly concerned" following Harry's episode of The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told the outlet that Buckingham Palace had "concerns rather than fears" that Harry or his wife Meghan Markle might make more future allegations about the royals.

Harry's brother isn't the only royal who is apparently concerned about the public revelations, however: Their father Prince Charles is allegedly also worried about the statements his son has made.

A source close to Charles recently told The Sun that "father and son relations are at their lowest ever point."

The insider added, “Harry says he wants reconciliation but has clearly decided to ­villainise his father. Charles is just at a loss about what to do."

The report states that Charles feels personally attacked by his youngest son, as Charles reportedly helped the couple move to Canada, despite Harry's conflicting account.

“Charles is also frustrated that he can’t respond publicly to these accusations and the outlets that Harry is using do not have the burden of a right to reply," the source added.

Royal expert Nikki Bullen believes that "it appears nothing is off limits now," and that "[it’s sad] that their private family affairs are being aired in public yet again.”