Prince Charles Out of Self-Isolation One Week After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Charles is officially out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus.

On Monday (March 30), a spokesperson for the future king revealed he is in "good health" just one week after going public with his diagnosis. “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a royal source said in a statement to CNN.

The insider also confirmed Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, remains in self-isolation despite testing negative in case she develops any symptoms later on.

The 71-year-old tested positive for coronavirus after "displaying mild symptoms," Clarence House confirmed March 25, adding that he "remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

As of right now, the Prince of Wales is the only member of the British royal family to publicly confirm they were tested positive for COVID-19. However, in the last few weeks, many celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bachelor star Colton Underwood, have been open about their positive diagnosis.

Unfortunately, Hollywood lost You star Mark Blum due to coronavirus complications on March 26.