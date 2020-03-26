‘You’ Star Mark Blum Dies After Complications Due to Coronavirus

Actor Mark Blum has died after suffering complications due to the coronavirus.

The 69-year-old, who recently starred as Mr. Mooney alongside Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You, passed away this week after contracting COVID-19. He leaves behind his wife Janet Zarish, who's also an actress that appeared in shows like Seinfeld, Law & Order and the soap opera One Life to Live.

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the New York theater company confirmed on Thursday (March 26). “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”'

Blum, who had roles in the films Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan alongside Rosanna Arquette and Madonna, was also a fixture of the New York theater community.

Following news of his death, Broadway stars and celebrities paid tribute to Blum via Twitter.

A few days ago, playwright Terrence McNally also died due to coronavirus complications.

In recent weeks, a number of celebrities have gone public after testing positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.