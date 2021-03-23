Prince Harry Just Took a Job Working at a Silicon Valley Startup

The Duke of Sussex is taking on a new mental health-related job.

On Tuesday (Mar. 23), San Francisco-based start up company BetterUp revealed on its website that Prince Harry is now the chief impact officer at the coaching and mental health firm.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal about his new role. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

“This is about acknowledging that it isn't so much what is wrong with us, but more about what has happened to us over the course of life. Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren't able to focus on their mental health until they're forced to. I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help,” he added.

According to press releases, BetterUp offers "mobile-based coaching, counseling, and mentorship for both personal and professional growth.”

As chief impact officer, the former royal is expected to give his input on initiatives surrounding product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, as well as advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.

He is eventually expected to spend time in the company’s San Francisco headquarters, attending meetings and company events, BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said. He will not be in charge of other workers or handle reports directly.

Harry admitted that he has personally been using BetterUp’s app, as well as working with a coach, since January.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” he told the WSJ.

“He’s synonymous with this approach of mental fitness and really investing in yourself,” Robichaux told the publication about hiring the prince. “It was not a hard internal sale.”

Since it was founded seven years ago, BetterUp has built a network of 2,000 coaches, 270 employees and 100,000 corporate members. The company is reportedly worth $1.7 billion.