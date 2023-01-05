Prince Harry Alleges Prince William Physically Attacked Him During Argument About Meghan Markle: REPORT

Prince Harry and Prince William may be brothers, but that doesn't always mean they get along. Case in point, Prince Harry alleges that Prince William attacked him.

According to The Guardian, Prince Harry's new book Spare details the incident between the brothers. It began when Prince William went to go meet Prince Harry at his home on the grounds of Kensington Palace to discuss their struggles with the media as well as their relationship.

When William arrived, Harry claims that he was angry about the "parrot[ing] the press narrative" and went on to call Harry's wife Meghan Markle "abrasive," "difficult" and "rude."

William allegedly claimed that Harry was not being rational while Harry couldn't understand why he was being treated so poorly. The verbal altercation allegedly grew from there with Harry scoffing at William and William swearing at Harry.

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me," Harry claims.

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," he continued.

Harry then went on to say that William urged him to fight back like they did when they were children, but Harry refused so William left. However, he did return and apologize to his brother.

This was not the only meeting they had that allegedly turned hot. The boys met again, but this time with their father - now King Charles III - after the death of Prince Phillip. This time, King Charles allegedly had to intervene and tell his sons, "Please, boys. Don't make my final years a misery."

None of the roles, nor Prince Harry's publisher have spoken out about the incident as of now.

Spare is set for release on January 10, 2023.