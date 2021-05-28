Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Learned on Prince Philip’s Death From the Police

Prince Harry allegedly found out about the passing of his grandfather through the police.

On Friday (May 28), TMZ reported that it was the police who visited Harry and Meghan Markle's home just hours after Prince Philip's passing.

According to law enforcement sources, the United States Embassy attempted to call the couple before 3 AM on April 9 to inform them about Philip's passing. It is unclear if the pair were sleeping and turned their phones off, are heavy sleepers, or what exactly happened to make them not answer the phone.

After numerous attempts to contact them, the Embassy allegedly contacted the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department and requested that a police officer go to their home in Montecito, California to alert them that the Embassy needed to speak to them immediately.

The police agreed and apparently met with someone on Meghan and Harry's property who alerted Harry to call the Embassy as soon as possible. The Embassy officials then informed Harry of his grandfather's passing.

Harry returned home to England to attend Prince Philip's funeral. He followed COVID-19 safety protocols and was able to attend the services and meet with his family in person. During Harry's visit to the palace, he was photographed speaking to his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles.

Unfortunately, Meghan could not attend as she is too far along into her pregnancy. She reportedly sent a handwritten letter and wreath to the royals. Harry and Meghan are welcoming their second child, a baby girl, later this summer.