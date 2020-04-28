Prince Harry Stars in ‘Thomas and Friends’ Special

Prince Harry has teamed up with the iconic childhood TV series Thomas and Friends to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine.

On Tuesday (April 28), it was announced that the Duke of Sussex recorded the introduction to a special episode of Thomas and Friends titled "The Royal Engine," which airs on Netflix May 1. The 22-minute ep will feature younger versions of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles.

During his appearance — which was filmed in January before he and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family — the prince is seen sitting in an armchair as he reads from a Thomas book.

"Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters," Harry said in a statement.

"I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures," he added. "I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary."

It seems like Harry is following in his wife's footsteps as she too made her way back to entertainment this year after signing a deal with Disney to narrate the documentary Elephants.