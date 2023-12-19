Princess Diana’s Dress Sells For Record-Breaking $1.1 Million

A dress worn by the late Princess Diana has sold for a staggering amount.

The record-breaking sale by Julien's Auctions saw the starry black and blue Jacques Azagury gown with a ballerina-style skirt fetch the most an item worn by the late royal as ever sold with a final bid of $1,148,080 (£904,262).

The gown, which was only expected to fetch around $100,000, was worn by Diana on her and the then-Prince Charles' 1985 royal tour and to a concert by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

The sale also included a blouse that was valued at $80,000 to $100,000 go for $300,000.

The pleated shirt with a ribbon around the collar was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the same designers behind Diana's wedding dress when she married the now-King.

READ MORE: Peter Morgan Clarifies Reports of Princess Diana’s ‘Ghost’ Featuring in ‘The Crown’

It was worn in the official engagement photograph for the pair taken by Lord Snowdon in 1981.

Recently, Diana's lost sweater sold for just shy of £1 million.

The famous "black sheep" jumper, which is made of red wool jumper and emblazoned with white sheep and one black one, went under the hammer at Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction and fetched £885,000 ($1.1 million).

It was 10 times more than its estimate of between £40,227 to £64,363.

What's more, according to Sotheby's, it was the most anyone has paid for a sweater.

Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories Cynthia Houlton said: “This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion.”

The piece, which had gone missing for years, was first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981 when she was engaged to Charles.