Princess Diana to Appear as a Ghost in ‘The Crown': ‘Utterly Tasteless’

Princess Diana's ghost will appear in the new season of The Crown.

The sixth season of the regal drama will explore the aftermath of the princess' death in a Paris car accident in 1997, and scenes will be included when both Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, and Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) make their peace with the late royal when she comes to them in visions.

According to MailOnline, Diana, who is played by Elizabeth Debicki, tells a weeping Charles, after he is depicted sobbing over her body in the hospital morgue: "Thank you for how you were in the hospital. So raw, broken... and handsome. I'll take that with me.

"You know I loved you so much. So deeply, so painfully too. That's over now. It will be easier for everyone with me gone."

And as the queen discusses plans for a state funeral with Charles, Diana appears and they hold hands as the monarch tells her former daughter-in-law she has started a "revolution."

Diana responds: "I know it must be terrifying… As long as anyone can remember you've taught us what it means to be British. Maybe its time to show you're ready to learn too."

It is suggested the discussion prompts the queen to agree to address the nation in the wake of the tragedy.

The scenes have been branded "utterly tasteless" by royal fans.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "The whole idea that Peter Morgan has scripted ghostly appearances by Diana is utterly tasteless.

"It is pitiful that someone with his skills has reduced what is undoubtedly a tragedy to something that he knows perfectly well will be controversial."

But Netflix insisted the scenes are "sensitive and thoughtful."

A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "After her death, Diana appears as part of an inner dialogue in separate scenes with Prince Charles and the Queen, who are both reflecting on their relationship with the late princess.

"These sensitive and thoughtful imagined conversations seek to bring to life the depth of emotion that was felt after such a seismic tragedy struck at the heart of the family."

Producer Suzanne Mackie previously expressed her hope that audiences will agree they have thoughtfully and respectfully portrayed Diana's death and the aftermath on the show.

She said at the Edinburgh TV festival in August: "The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.

"The audience will judge it, in the end. But I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.

"Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that's evident."