Fans of Pirates of the Caribbean now have a chance to buy their very own private island as seen in the hit 2003 adventure film — well, if they've got $100 million laying around, anyway.

Little Pipe Cay, a private island located in the Bahamas and featured in films such as The Curse of the Black Pearl and Casino Royale, has been listed for sale at $100 million. Located 70 miles from Nassau, which was once a famous hub for pirates, Little Pipe Cay is located in the archipelago known as the Exuma Cays.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the private island comes with 40 acres of private land, including white-sand beaches with gorgeous blue water referred to locally as "Bombay-Sapphire Blue."

READ MORE: See Inside Siegfried & Roy's $3 Million Las Vegas Compound

The main residence on the property is 5,300 square feet. There are also four guest cottages and quarters for staff, totaling 22,000 square feet of interior space with a whopping 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Released in 2003, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl starring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley launched one of the most well-known, successful franchises in movie history.

The first film earned more than $650 million at the box office against a $140 million budget, and spawned four sequels. A fifth film is currently in development.