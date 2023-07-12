Magician duo Siegfried and Roy's luxurious, sprawling Las Vegas compound has been sold for $3 million.

The lavish compound was the home base for the German entertainment duo since 1982. The grand estate features multiple homes, animal sanctuaries, several pools and more.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, their "Jungle Palace" compound was sold to Carden International Circus owner Brett Carden just days after being listed.

Siegfried and Roy met aboard a cruise ship where they bonded over their love for exotic animals. They first performed together in Las Vegas in 1967. They headlined their Mirage show from 1990 to 2003, when Roy was infamously mauled by one of their iconic white tigers.

Despite the tiger incident, the pair's estate is filled with cheetah-themed murals, animal enclosures and big cat statues.

Roy passed away in 2020 at age 75 after contracting COVID-19, while Siegfried died from terminal pancreatic cancer in 2021, less than a year after Roy, at age 81.