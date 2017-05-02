Priyanka Chopra Redefines the Trench Coat at 2017 Met Gala

While many went for the glitz and glitter at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, Priyanka Chopra decided to go for something less sparkly but still dazzles. The Quantico and Baywatch star wore an epic trench coat gown by Ralph Lauren to the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Statement earrings, high-heeled boots and popped collar completed the look. And to top it all off, she caught up with Nick Jonas on the red carpet. Although she might look a little too Inspector Gadget for some, she's one hot detective. See the photos of Priyanka in the gallery above.