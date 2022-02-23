Awkward! Rosie O'Donnell had to issue an apology to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas after a very uncomfortable interaction.

The 59-year-old former The View host took to TikTok to explain how she stuck her foot in her mouth repeatedly while meeting the duo at celeb hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

Rosie explained she was left flustered after assuming Priyanka was the daughter of famed author Deepak Chopra.

The comedian recalled she "embarrassed" her son and his girlfriend, as well as The Nanny star Fran Drescher, who was presumably with them, during the mishap.

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom,' and 'Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak,'" Rosie explained. "She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' I felt so embarrassed."

Priyanka's actual dad is Dr. Ashok Chopra. He passed away in June 2013.

Rosie then asked if she was "the only one" who made the mistake before issuing an apology to the Hollywood power couple.

"Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too," she said.

The comedian's followers took the snafu in stride, but some were (rightfully) annoyed that she referred to Priyanka as "the Chopra wife" in the clip.

"Booo. Her name is Priyanka. She is a very famous actress in India ... not just Nick Jonas’ wife!" one user wrote, while another commented: "Probably not the most sincere of apologies seeing how you don’t find it necessary to know her actual name."

After getting roasted, Rosie made a second video to issue another apology to the Quantico star.

"So I'm reading the comments about my [interaction with] Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter," the former talk show host said.

"People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too, but she's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her, to begin with."

Rosie continued, "Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f--k up. I did at Nobu."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018. They recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy.