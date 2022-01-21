Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra announced the birth of their first child Friday (Jan. 21), much to the excitement of fans.

Nick and Priyanka both posted the same announcement on their social media.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the statement, shared to their respective Instagram accounts, reads.

The couple added that they also "respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

See their joint message below:

Congratulatory comments from fans, friends and family immediately flooded the actress-model's comments section.

"Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!" actor Kal Penn commented.

"MAAASSSIVE MASSIVE CONGRAAAAATS!!!!!!" musician Ryan Tedder wrote.

While the married pair are relatively active on social media, often offering sneak peeks into their life, they have yet to share a photo of the baby.

Is it a boy or a girl? We suppose a gender reveal will be coming next! And what did they name their bundle of joy? For now, a new baby is a big reason to celebrate while we wait.

In 2019, Priyanka spoke to People about her and Nick's desire to start a family when the timing was right.

"We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much," she said. "We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way."

The couple began dating in May 2018. Nick proposed to Priyanka in July 2018. Just a few months later, in December 2018, they were married in a ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.