Nick Jonas Claps Back After Being Told He Eats a ‘Manly’ Breakfast: ‘I’m Type 1 Diabetic’

In a new interview with TikTok creator Hannah Berner, a faux pas turned into a hilariously awkward moment when Berner playfully criticized the Jonas Brothers' breakfast choices.

In honor of their new unreleased track, "Waffle House," Berner asked the brothers if they prefer sweet or savory breakfast foods.

After roasting Kevin Jonas' answer, Nick Jonas said, "I'm savory for sure," followed by a knowing look at the camera.

"You guys, it's not like, not manly to have a sweet breakfast," Berner joked.

"I'm just Type 1 diabetic, so..." Nick quipped back.

"Oh, true. I'm like, 'What do you have against sugar?'" Berner responded, laughing as the camera zoomed in on Kevin and Joe Jonas' amused faces.

Watch the interview via TikTok, below:

"I knew exactly where Nick was going to go with the diabetes comment, and it still made me cackle," one fan commented on the video.

"Omg you made Nick Jonas laugh," another wrote.

"HIM CALLING YOU OUT TOOK ME OUT I AM CRYING," someone else shared in the comments.

Nick was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13, a year before the Jonas Brothers released their debut album, It's About Time, in 2006.

In 2008, Nick wrote a song about his experience with the disease. The track became the title of the Jonas Brothers' third album, A Little Bit Longer.

"A Little Bit Longer" was dubbed a "life song" by Nick at the time.

"I was in Canada shooting Camp Rock, and I was having one of those days where my blood sugar was a little bit out of control. I walked into a banquet room at the hotel where we were staying and saw a baby grand piano. Nobody was in there, so I sat down and began to play. Fifteen minutes later, I called everybody into the room to come listen to the song. They all loved it. It was a really great feeling because I had been feeling so down," Nick wrote in the band's book, Burning Up.

Nick has since developed the Change for the Children Foundation to raise awareness for diabetes, and has served as a Bayer Diabetes Care ambassador to encourage children to manage their diabetes since 2008.

In 2009, he even spoke at the U.S. Senate to campaign for more research and funding for diabetes.

In 2022, Nick shared the early warning signs that led to his diagnosis for World Diabetes Day via Instagram, according to People.

"These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I'm sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns," he captioned the video.