Queen Latifah Trends After People Think She Died, Not Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Latifah is going to be surprised when she sees why she was trending on Twitter.

Yesterday, Queen Latifah began Trending on Twitter from people admitting they thought she had died — not Queen Elizabeth II, who actually passed away.

"I told my mama the Queen died, she talking about “LATIFAH ????” a user tweeted, garnering over 83,000 likes in less than three hours.

"Told my friend the Queen died. She asked, 'Latifah?'" another user wrote, receiving nearly 2,000 likes in two hours.

There were hundreds of tweets in the Latifah trend.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday (Sept. 8) at the age of 96. She reigned in her position for over 70 years.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," a tweet from The Royal Family read, confirming her passing to the public. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Latifah is the star of CBS' reimagining of The Equalizer. The show is entering its third season, which is set to premiere on Oct. 2. According to the series' description, Latifah's character "portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn."

Latifah is also heading to Netflix alongside Ludacris where the two will co-star in the thriller End of the Road, which is set to premiere Sept. 9, according to Bloody Disgusting.

