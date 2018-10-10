‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Husband Is Getting Deported

The Giudice family's worst fears have been confirmed.

On Wednesday (October 10), Judge John Ellington announced during Joe Giudice's court hearing in Pennsylvania that he is to be deported from the U.S. back to his native Italy.

"Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law," Judge Ellington reportedly told Joe during the hearing this morning.

Joe, husband of Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, insisted he "shouldn't even be here right now," and pleaded with the judge to reconsider.

"I have to go back and tell my kids this. They've been waiting to hear from me," he said. He and his reality TV star wife share four children together: daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

In response to his plea, Judge Ellington replied, "I'm relying on the conviction documents. This is what makes our country great. You can appeal and the court of appeals may not agree with me."

In July 2013, Joe, a contractor and restauranteur in New Jersey, was indicted on 39 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and tax charges after filing for bankruptcy in 2009. Teresa was also indicted, and in August the couple pleaded not guilty in federal court.

In March 2014, the pair entered a guilty plea deal after facing 41 total counts of fraud. They were ordered to pay $414,000 in restitution and Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. She was released three months early, in December 2015.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison, with the possibility of deportation following his release, which is scheduled for March 2019.

Prior to leaving the courtroom Wednesday, Joe, who was brought to the United States when he was a baby, continued to plead with the judge unsuccessfully, claiming his "charges are one of the lowest charges in this ... whole facility."

According to TMZ, Teresa, who appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, reportedly asked President Donald Trump to write a letter in support of her husband before Joe began his sentence in 2016.

Sources told the tabloid that "Trump's office — and not Trump himself — wrote a letter back saying he would NOT be able to do anything for her with regards to Joe. His staff wished her and her family well."

In an episode of Watch What Happens Live aired in February 2016, Teresa said she would "of course" vote for Trump.