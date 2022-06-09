Rebel Wilson Introduces Girlfriend on Instagram: ‘Love Is Love’

It's officially Pride Month and many have taken to social media to celebrate the occasion. One such person is actress Rebel Wilson, introduced her girlfriend to the world Thursday (June 9).

Taking to Instagram, the Senior Year actress posted a picture of her with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. In the caption, alongside a rainbow emoji she wrote she "thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

See her post and see her new girlfriend below:

Until now, Wilson has remained mum about who she was dating. In an interview with People magazine back in May, she did not specify who her partner was, but she did say:

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

She continued to praise the relationship as well as her new partner. "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," Wilson added.

Who Is Rebel Wilson's New Girlfriend?

Ramon Agruma is a fashion designer and entrepreneur who is the founder of LEMON VE LIMON, a sustainable clothing company. An official statement about the company reads as follows:

"Lemon Ve Limon is a Los Angeles based sustainable clothing brand designed to take you places in comfort and style. Whether you're flying fancy, yacht hopping, or simply running errands around Beverly Hills, our apparel line will keep you confidently cozy. Manufactured in Turkey, we use only the finest fabrics and environmentally friendly dyes. Our designs contain cute signature embroidery and we pride ourselves on our fabulous flattering fit."

Moreover, Agruma is also a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewelry, which Wilson wore to the 2022 Academy Awards.

Prior to dating Agruma, Wilson had been linked to tennis star Matt Reid when the pair were spotted by paparazzi after Christmas in 2021.

It is currently unclear how long Wilson and Agruma have been dating, though the actress hinted at the relationship last month. It appears Agruma may have still been in a previous relationship with actor Hugh Sheridan back in January: