Rebel Wilson looked stunning as she wowed fans and movie industry friends while stepping onto the red carpet ahead of the 2022 BAFTAs in a gorgeous A-line Giambattista Valli gown, complete with blue sequin bodice and black tulle skirt.

The actress and host of the U.K.'s BAFTAs ceremony later turned heads again as she approached the onstage mic wearing a striking red gown, which featured an attention-grabbing plunging neckline.

"I might look a bit different from the last time you saw me here," Wilson joked in her opening monologue, referencing her weight loss since starting her wellness journey in 2020.

Never without a joke or jab, Wilson shared why she has been trying to slim down: "Clearly, it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson."

"I didn't lose weight just to get a guy. I did it to get more acting roles. Now I can play the non-funny love interest in an Adam Sandler film," the Pitch Perfect alum joked.

See a pic of Wilson from the awards show, below:

Wilson has been open about her "Year of Health" with fans on social media and in the press.

In 2020, she told People, "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry. So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't use to eat a lot of meat."

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, 'Nothing is forbidden,'" she added.

"We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like,' Nothing is forbidden,'" Wilson continued. "I can go there. I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. And I'll have a burger and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

See another pic of Wilson at the BAFTAs, below: