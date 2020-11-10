2020 has been a transformative year for Rebel Wilson.

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (November 10), the Pitch Perfect star explained how she suffered from “emotional eating” and detailed why she decided to start a "year of health" following her 40th birthday in March.

"For the last few years I've been theme-ing my years. So I had the Year of Fun, last year I had the Year of Love, and this year it's gonna be the Year of Health because I turned 40 this year in March," Wilson told Barrymore. "I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts."

Wilson admits that she’s tried "fads and diets" in the past, but thought it was time to try a "really holistic approach."

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts," Wilson laughed. "So I was working on the mental side of things: Why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Ultimately, changing her diet and fitness routine led the actress to lose around 40 pounds this year.

"I want to lose a few more," she admitted. "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."

She also shared that turning 40 has made her feel more confident in all areas of her life.

"I don't know whether it's a thing, ladies, when you turn 40, really coming into my own now and not just with health, with my career. I feel more in control. I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and I have more control over the content. Everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I was a late bloomer or something," she stated.