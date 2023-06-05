Rapper Remy Ma, 43, Claims She’s 35 Because She Doesn’t ‘Count the Years in Prison’

Age is just a number, and for rapper Remy Ma, that age-old saying is one she lives by.

According to Page Six, Remy claimed at her birthday party that she's actually 35 instead of 43 because she doesn't count the years she spent in prison or the ones that were tainted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got everybody in here number. We call, text, we talk sh--. So I appreciate all of you coming to my 35th birthday party," the "GodMother" rapper said. 'I don’t f---ing count the ones I was in prison, and I don’t count the ones during COVID."

She celebrated her birthday with a Prohibition-themed party at Casa De Lobo in New Jersey and turned 43 on May 30.

The shindig was hosted by her husband, fellow rapper Papoose, whom she planned to marry during her prison sentence in 2008 but later wed in 2016 in a ceremony featured on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. Other guests at the party included Fat Joe, Fabolous, Maino, and Harlem rapper Mase.

Remy Ma, real name Reminisce Kioni Mackie, was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2007 for shooting a woman in a dispute over money.

Outside a Manhattan nightspot called Pizza Bar, Remy was involved in a verbal argument in the wee hours of the morning when the fight escalated, and a woman who had allegedly stolen $3,000 from Remy was shot in the stomach.

As a result, the rapper was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal weapon possession, and attempted coercion and was convicted of all but the attempted murder charge. She ultimately spent six years in prison.

Despite Remy apparently considering her life to have been on pause during those years, the rapper released three mixtapes while incarcerated off the back of her successful debut album in 2006, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story.

Now, the rapper is back to working on music with a forthcoming album in the works, plus she even starred in a film in 2021, 6:45. In addition, she shares one daughter with husband Papoose, Reminisce Mackenzie, 4, as well as one other child from a previous relationship and three step-children.