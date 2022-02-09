‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Kat Comes Out as a Lesbian

Heather Dubrow recently opened up about how she almost missed it when her 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian in the family group chat.

"Kat decided to drop in our family group text, 'By the way, I'm a lesbian,'" The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled to People. "I didn't see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, 'Who let the dogs poop in the house?' It was a total mom fail, and they've never let me forget that."

After realizing what she had missed, Heather recalled she only wanted her daughter to feel loved and accepted.

"All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy," Heather explained.

Kat told the outlet that her mom has been nothing but supportive of her sexuality and has gone above and beyond to ensure she speaks the right language when referring to her.

"She's asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares," Kat dished. "She's asked me about my pronouns. It's really easy to talk to her. It's not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her."

As her family embarks on another season of RHOC — Heather originally appeared on the hit Bravo series from 2012 to 2016 — Kat noted she's a little nervous about an upcoming episode in which she discusses her sexuality.

"I was really stressed about it," she shared. "But I'm really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about."

Kat's older sister Max, 18, came out as bisexual in 2020.

Heather and her plastic surgeon hubby Terry share four children together: Max, Kat, Nick, 18, and Coco, 11.

The reality TV star added that all of her children are exploring their sexuality as they mature into adults. "We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," Heather said.

Terry shared the sentiment, saying, "Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."

Bravo announced last year that Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas had all been fired from RHOC alongside the news Heather would be making a comeback.

The actress joins returning castmates Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson for another go-round.