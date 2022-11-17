‘RHONY’ Reboot’s Lizzy Savetsky Leaves Show Following Antisemitic Attacks

The Real Housewives of New York City is facing some turmoil despite not even being released yet.

Cast member Lizzy Savetsky confirmed that she has left the show due to some targeted attacks toward her.

"I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," she said in a statement posted to her Instagram account.

Savetsky - who identifies as Jewish - went on to say that it was because of the antisemitism that she left the show.

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family," she said.

She does say that she is looking forward to her "next chapter."

Sources close to the production on the show told People that Savetsky hasn't filmed the show for over two weeks now.

In a press release for the show, she is described as a "digital influencer" who "uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs."

In addition to being cast on the Bravo show, Savetsky also owns her own business. She operates a matchmaking service called Bashert. This company focuses on helping people in the Jewish community find their perfect match.

While she does not come from New York - she originally hailed from Forth Worth, Texas - she did move to New York once she began college and then recently returned.

Season 14 of RHONY is currently under production and is set to debut sometime in 2023.