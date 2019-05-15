‘Riverdale’ Fans React to Shocking Season 3 Finale, Gargoyle King Reveal

Riverdale aired its Season 3 finale, "Survive the Night," on Wednesday (May 15), throttling fans with a number of big revelations and one doozy of a cliffhanger.

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

Last week's episode, "The Dark Secret of Harvest House," left off with the claim that Jason Blossom (Cheryl's brother who was supposedly murdered by their father) was the infamous Gargoyle King. By the end of the episode, Betty Cooper had been captured by Edgar Evernever, and we left her as she was strapped to an operating table against her will.

At the top of the Riverdale Season 3 finale episode, Cheryl's mother, Penelope Blossom, took Betty from The Farm just as she was about to be murdered and harvested for organs. Gathering Betty, Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones and Veronica Lodge, Penelope revealed that their parents knew that she was sold as a child bride to the Blossom family and felt wronged that they did nothing.

She also revealed that she was the mastermind behind Riverdale's Black Hood and Gryphons and Gargoyles crisis the whole time, and that she had been pulling the strings behind G&G ever since the 1990s. The Black Hood, Hal Cooper, and the current Gargoyle King, revealed to be Chic (Betty's imposter brother who was reportedly killed by Hal) also revealed themselves.

Penelope then challenged the four teenagers to "the final quest" with a simple mission: to survive the night in the woods with her Gargoyle goons on the loose.

The biggest shock of the night, however? The finale ends with a cliffhanger, teasing that Jughead may be dead: The episode flashes forward during the teens' senior year spring break, where we see Betty, Veronica and Archie, bloodied and in their underwear, making a pact to "never speak of this again" as they burn Jughead's iconic beanie.

What does it all mean? We won't find out until Season 4. But for now, check out fan reactions to Season 3's shocking reveals and revelations, below: