KJ Apa revealed he and the Riverdale cast have signed on for three more seasons on the show.

During his recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 22-year-old, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit CW series, opened up about his future, revealing he and the rest of the show's lead stars — Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse — are contracted to be on Riverdale for the next three years.

This means the series could last until Season 7 if it gets picked up by The CW (Riverdale Season 5 has already been confirmed). But though Apa is excited to be working on the show, he admits he does want to do more movies.

“All of us want to shoot movies,” he said. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great — we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into."

“It’s awesome that we can do that too," Apa added, praising producers for letting him pursue other opportunities while filming Riverdale, "because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily."

He continued, "I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

Riverdale has currently shut down production amid concerns over COVID-19, a.k.a. the novel coronavirus, but Season 4 will continue to air Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on The CW.