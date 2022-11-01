Are RM and Pharrell Working Together?

BTS member RM recently sat down with Pharrell Williams for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue, which came out Tuesday (Nov. 1).

The pair's conversation delved into the artists' takes on creativity, live performance and their upcoming projects — which apparently includes a Pharrell and BTS collaboration.

"Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful," the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter responded when RM asked him about his new music.

The pair didn't reveal any details about the secret collab, but Pharrell did note that "everyone that hears it is like, 'Whoa.'" Meanwhile, RM added, "I just love this song."

"SECRET COLLAB" trended on Twitter after the interview dropped.

During the interview, RM and Pharrell also discussed RM's past mixtapes and upcoming solo album, which he said is "90 percent done."

Pharrell even offered his creative talents for the project, saying, "If within that last 10 percent, if you need — you don’t need me, but I mean...," to which RM expressed Pharrell is one of his idols and he feels "honored and grateful" to work with him.

The BTS superstar ended the chat by asking Pharrell for any advice as the members of the Korean music group embark on their forays into solo music.

"It's really tricky and confusing and I just don't know what's gonna happen. If you could give me any advice, because you are in a band, and you've done a lot of projects," RM requested, referencing Pharrell's work with The Neptunes, N.E.R.D. and his solo music.

Pharrell said doing different projects "really helped" him and told RM that "having that departure is gonna make it really fresh for you."

He shared:

It's good for you to do that, because then when you come back to the team, it's gonna be super fresh and you'll have a whole lot of ideas. Continue to move forward, continue to be curious, and don't put any unnecessary pressure on what it is that you do by saying … No absolutes, like, ‘Oh, I will never do music again,’ or ‘I will never…’ I wouldn’t do any of that. No nevers. Just stay along for the ride. Just keep going.

The conversation also touched on the "responsibility" RM feels as a performer to give each audience the "best night ever." RM shared he still gets nervous and is "really aware" that fans travel long distances and spend their money to see BTS in concert.

"I'm a human, and I really get nervous, and I really sometimes get depressed and even get swallowed by the energies. But I try to deal with it because I'm a human and I love the music. I love their love," he said.

Watch the full interview, below: