Robert Pattinson Suits up for ‘the Batman’ Teaser: Watch

Fans got their first sneak peek of Robert Pattinson as Batman.

The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a camera test teaser of Pattinson dressed as the iconic superhero on Thursday (February 13). The video shows the 33-year-old in full costume with a somewhat darker vibe than the typical classic Batman. The camera glides over the intricate details of the bat suit, finishing with a quick peek at Pattinson in the mask.

The actor told Variety that he was a huge fan of the Batman films growing up. “When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had,” he admitted.“If I successfully play the character, I can say it at the end.”

After it was announced last year that Pattinson would play the role of the superhero, numerous fans voiced their disapproval. “To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he shared. “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

The Batman will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Watch the teaser, below.

The Batman - Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.