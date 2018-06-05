If you paid even a modicum of attention to the public unraveling of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's relationship, kindly take a seat, breathe in deep, and say goodbye to any remaining chill you may have had.

Over the weekend, the former Twilight co-stars and off-screen exes were spotted hanging out for the first time since roughly 2013. You know, just after they broke up, got back together, and broke up again in the wake of Stewart's public cheating scandal with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders? That whole thing.

According to The Daily Mail, who has some especially grainy photos of the encounter, both were in attendance at Lily Rose Depp's birthday party and reunited outside the venue to talk. They were also reportedly seen at a Los Angeles bar in February.

Could this be the first sign of a reconciliation? Maybe, but probably not. Pattinson is single after breaking off his engagement with FKA Twigs in October, but Stewart is, by all accounts, still dating model Stella Maxwell. More than likely, it was just a cordial chat.

Still, that hasn't stopped the internet from collectively losing their minds.

"ROBERT AND KRISTEN WERE SPOTTED TOGETHER PEOPLE I'M NOT OKAY I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT SINCE FOREVER I'M NOT OKAY I'M NOT OKAY PEOPLE HELP ME PEOPLE ROBSTEN HAS BEEN PUT TOGETHER FOR A NIGHT MIRACLES CAN HAPPEN," wrote one Twitter user.

Added another, at a more manageable level: "Kristen stewart? and robert pattinson? hanging out? in 2018? what the eff? Y'ALL I AM SHOOK lmao."

See more reactions below.