Haunting Mystery Behind This Bizarre Rocking Horse Graveyard

Seriously what is happening?!

Are you ready to go on a bizarre, eccentric ride complete with videos and photos that add to this puzzling tourist attraction in an empty field in the rural town of Lincoln, Massachusetts an hour outside Boston, Massachusetts?

According to Mental Floss it's been nicknamed "Ponyhenge" in a reference to the bewildering Stonehenge in England.

This graveyard, or rocking horse farm, is an ever-growing collection of vintage rocking horses and hobby horses of all shapes, sizes, colors, and materials. And get this, they often appear in different formations yet no one ever sees anyone move them around.

According to Mental Floss, these horses suddenly appeared one day some 14 years ago and it's never stopped. The mystery deepens, too, as not a single soul ever witnesses anyone drop off one of these toy horses.

They just appear out of nowhere and move around out of nowhere.

Ponyhenge via YouTube Ponyhenge via YouTube loading...

According to Jason Allard's YouTube Channel, Abandoned From Above, it's believed this haunting graveyard started with one toy horse in 2010.

Property owners Jimmy Pingeon and Elizabeth Graver suddenly noticed more and more of these toy horses started appearing in their empty pasture, continuing to this day.

According to Abandoned From Above, Jimmy and Elizabeth love the mystery and are glad they don't witness their appearance or how they move around. At this point, they think of their pasture as an organic art installation, which includes in-memoriam notes on a couple of the horses.

Here's some drone video filled with creepy music, as well as two other short videos from Ponyhenge.

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker