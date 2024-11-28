Alarming Video Shows Roller Coaster Rider Jump Out of Seat Before Upside Down Loop

"I had mere seconds to act."

Those were the words out of an Arizona man's mouth after he made the quick, instinctive decision to climb out of his roller coaster seat after the safety lap bar came loose as they approached the top of a hill.

I mean, whoa! We've seen stunning, often scary videos of riders on roller coasters in trouble, and they always make your heart stop.

According to NBC, it all went down at the Castles N' Coasters theme park on the Desert Storm roller coaster in Phoenix. It's a double-looping coaster, which means riders go upside down twice. The man, who is remaining anonymous right now, heard and then felt it all happen just seconds after the ride started as it neared the first big drop.

We start the climb, and you hear the click of the chain of the normal roller coaster. We get just about to the top and I hear a click different from the click of the chain taking us up and so I checked my lap bar one last time and it released. I had mere seconds to act on whether I stayed on or got off.

In the video, you can see that in mere seconds, he decided to leap out and stand on the side right before the coaster was set to zoom down a stomach-dropping hill and upside-down loop.

Here's where I first saw the nightmare unfold. I've attached another video at the bottom.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he made it onto the catwalk, which he believes literally saved his life. He was at Castles 'N Coasters celebrating his niece's birthday.

I told [ride operator] my lap bar came up, and she yelled at me, ‘I told you to check it.' And I just walked down the stairs and kind of broke down because the adrenaline was so much.

According to NBC, Arizona has nothing to do with amusement park regulations. State law requires the parks to have private insurance companies inspect the rides.

Three years ago, 22 people had to be rescued from another ride at this same park.

