Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to Naya Rivera following the Glee star's tragic death.

On Saturday (July 25), the 37-year-old actor shared a moving tribute to his ex-wife, with whom he shared 4-year-old son Josey, two weeks after she was found dead in Southern California's Lake Piru after going missing during a boating trip on July 8.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here," Dorsey wrote alongside a photo of Rivera and Josey. "We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say."

Dorsey continued, "I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for."

He also revealed how he hopes to keep Rivera's memory alive and what he plans to do to make sure their child always remembers how much his mother loved him.

"I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha," Dorsey recalled. "I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," he added.

Dorsey, who was married to the late actress for four years from 2014 to 2018, also thanked everyone who has reached out during this difficult time.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you’ve sent our way. I’ll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive... forget... don’t hold grudges," he wrote. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about."

Read Dorsey's full tribute to Rivera, below: