No one questions the A-List status of Ryan Gosling these days, especially with his starring role in Barbie, this summer's biggest blockbuster.

Ryan Thomas Gosling's come a long way since his first acting gig, a spot on the Disney Channel's Mickey Mouse Club revival with Justin Timberlake.

Gosling then went to work on Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark anthology before his first feature film role in 2001's The Believer. His role in 2004's The Notebook cemented his superstar status, and wasn't long before he'd earned Oscar noms for Half-Nelson and LaLa Land.

LOOK: Ryan Gosling Through the Years From 2001's The Believer to 2023's Barbie, here's a Ryan Gosling retrospective.

'Jersey Shore' Cast Through the Years: Early Days From first fist bumps to the final GTL, look back at the cast of Jersey Shore through the years.