True or False: It’s Okay to Pee in the Shower

If you even try to say you've bypassed the toilet and just gone in the shower because you were already getting in anyway, then you're in the minority. While 20% of people do it all the time, around 70% of us have done it at least once.

Personally, that 70% stat sounds low, but whatever. I mean, it saves a minute, saves a flushing of so much water, and even saves using toilet paper. It sounds like a winning trio if you happen to be getting in the shower or are already in when you realize you have to pee.

According to Self Magazine, while the male species stands up naturally to go to the restroom, for females, our bodies are meant to sit down. I figured it was because otherwise, it would run down our leg.

According to Self, standing up for girls and women may be hurting our pelvic floor over time. When we're sitting on a toilet, our pelvic floor and all the muscles involved are relaxed.

So what’s happening then is you’re having to basically push a little bit, whether subconsciously or consciously, to bypass that mechanism that’s trying to keep things closed in that standing position. Over time, this can lead to some pelvic floor dysfunction that includes a general weakening of the muscles in that area.

However, do we hover over that public toilet or stand in the shower and go consistently?

According to CNN, urologists say while it's obviously safe for men, it is also safe for women. If it's convenient at the time, then go for it and stop worrying.

In a warm shower, it’s very easy for you just to relax the sphincter and let the urine come out without pushing. Contrary to claims of urinating in the shower being unhealthy, I think it’s actually healthy.

Basically, if you're forcing yourself to pee often, then that's unhealthy in the long run, shower or not. So just let loose and chalk it up to multi-tasking if you're sometimes a pee-in-the-shower person.

PS: If you're worried about the pipes, don't be. The hot water and soapy suds keep everything washing through just fine.

