Scooter Braun made it pretty clear Taylor Swift is the reason he won't go into politics.

In a new interview with British GQ, the entertainment manager, who represents celebrities like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, revealed he doesn't plan to run for public office anymore because he doesn't want to deal with the "ridicule and exposure" that comes with a political career.

Though Braun didn't mention the "Lover" hitmaker by name, he heavily implied that his change of heart has to do with their high-profile feud, which began after he purchased her former record label, Big Machine Records, and became the new owner of her master recordings.

"Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me — and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue," he explained.

Braun continued, "What it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them. And I don’t know if I’m comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don’t know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I’m trying to do the best I can from the private sector."

Interestingly enough, the 38-year-old did seem to take ownership of his past mistakes, acknowledging that his actions — whether they were right or right — may have contributed to someone's feelings getting hurt.

"It’s easy when you’re young to get angry at the way people treat you, but that’s not helpful," he told the magazine. "The best thing I can do is take ownership of what role I can play in the relationship. If someone is angry at me then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way. Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to say sorry is also very important."