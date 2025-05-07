When You See a Dragonfly It’s a Sign, But Which One?

Do you go entire seasons without seeing a dragonfly, or do you feel like you see them often or here and there?

These gigantic flying, often iridescent creatures come in all colors and are always out doing their thing, flittering around, enjoying life, and while you see bugs all the time, it feels special when you see one of these guys, you know?

Oh, and don't worry about them biting you. According to WebMD, they won't bite you unless you totally antagonize them.

But why would you want to do that?

Close up of dragon fly. a dragonfly rests on a plant. Getty Images loading...

Anyway, dragonfly decor is most definitely a thing. A friend of mine even has a beautiful, gold door knocker in the shape of one. Yup, there's a reason for all of this if you feel like having some magical fun.

According to the Mind Body Green website, if you keep seeing dragonflies, then in general, this signifies change, transformation, and new beginnings for you.

There are more specific reasons that branch off from these, too. And don't worry, all are positive, unlike your horoscope and sometimes even those snarky fortune cookies.

OH, and if a dragonfly lands on you, then that's extra special.

JAPANESE CULTURE

A dragonfly is considered a symbol of much-needed courage, happiness, and rebirth coming your way.

CHINESE CULTURE

A dragonfly is directly tied to monetary gain and financial prosperity. OMG, bring on the dragonflies, please. They also simply mean good luck is coming your way.

INDIAN CULTURE Trust your intuition and gut feeling even more than normal when you see one.

Sounds like you can do what you want with this symbolism, especially if you believe that the universe sends you signs.

OTHER MEANINGS

A dead loved one is sending you love

Connect and honor whatever emotions you're feeling

Take a leap of faith

Get out of your comfort zone

Seize the day

LEARN MORE: THERE'S MORE BEHIND WIND CHIMES THAN THEIR SOUND

According to Newsbreak's Green Matters, when you see a dragonfly, they could also simply be telling you to press pause if you're running ragged.

Whether that means trusting your gut on something that has been gnawing at you or something as simple as setting aside some time for journaling and self-discovery, spotting a dragonfly tells some folks it's time to press pause and reconnect with themselves.

So why not embrace the positive messages when you see one? We all need to step away from our screens and take in the beauty of nature more often than we do and that gut feeling will probably tell you which sign hits you first.

Worst Movies That Grossed Over a Billion Viewers on Ranker selected these flicks as some of the worst movies to ever break a billion at the box office.