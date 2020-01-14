Selena Gomez teased an unreleased song called "Boyfriend" while promoting her Rare album.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Monday night (January 13), the singer told host Jimmy Fallon she recorded a never-before-heard track that didn't make the cut. However, she revealed she’s planning to it release very soon.

"There are a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist, so I can't really tell when," Gomez said, "but one of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend,’ so I can't wait for people to hear that one."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 27-year-old pop star was asked if she's happy Rare is finally out — especially after having worked so hard to finish it. "It's been four-and-a-half years since I released anything," she said. "I am very happy. I think I was holding my breath for four years, and finally, I just exhaled, and now it exists."

Gomez also said she's "very, very grateful" her fans loved her two first songs, adding that this album and the song "Lose You to Love Me" was her way of telling her "side of the story."

"I think there came a point in my life where there were so many things being said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people that didn't really protect me, 'cause I didn't want, you know, to start anything," she explained. "But I had a right to say my side of the story and I felt like that was so liberating, because it almost felt like I had let it go, personally, inside of me once it was out. And that's the greatest gift, I think."